Over 2,100 sheep at Aughrim Breeders Show and Sale

Peter Behan from Ballinglen accepting the Peter Goslin Memorial Cup for the best pen of Suffolk cross ewe lambs from Jim Byrne, also from Ballinglen.

The Aughrim Sheep Breeders 55th Annual Show and Sale was a huge success with record prices for sellers on the day.

Carnew Mart hosted the event on Friday, September 2 which showcased the quality of the livestock in Aughrim and the surrounding areas. The judges awarded a number of cups and prizes to farmers from across Wicklow and neighbouring counties.

The winners in the Class 1, The Lawless Hotel Trophy for the best pen of ten Cheviot hogget ewes, were as follows: first John Driver, Rathdangan and sold for €270/head; Mervyn Griffin Kilballyowen; and third John Driver.

In Class 2, Patrick and Peter O’ Byrne (Clonee Cup) for the best pen of ten Cheviot ewes two years and upwards. The first prize went to Pat Dunne from Hollywood and these ewes fetched €208/head. Second prize in this class was awarded to John Donohoe, Knockbarragh, Kildavin and third went to Brendan Byrne, Ballagh, Tinahely.

The winners in Class 3. Patrick and John O’ Byrne Cup for the best pen of ten Suffolk X hogget ewes were: first, Eamon Egar, Borris and this pen of ewes sold for €285/head; second prize and third prize went to Billy Codd, Tomnaskela, Aughrim.

The winners in Class 4, The Macra Na Feirme Cup for the best pen of ten Suffolk X ewes two years old and upwards were the following: first prize, Sean O’Neill, The Ballagh, with his ewes fetching €142/head.

Class 5 was The Farmers Journal Cup for the best pen of ten broken mouthed ewes. First prize went to Peter Behan, Drummin, Ballinglen. His ewes sold for €180/head.

In Class 6, the Meath Arms Cup for the best pen of ten cast ewes, first prize went to Michael Shannon, Mucklagh with his ewes making €180/head. Second was Brendan Byrne, Ballagh, Tinahely.

Class 7 is the Peter Goslin Memorial Cup for the best pen of ten Suffolk X ewe lambs. This class draws the biggest entry and as always the standard was extremely high. First prize went to Peter Behan, Ballinglen, Tinahely with his 61kg ewe lambs which sold for €202/ head. Second place was awarded to John Bolger, Tullow, with third prize going to Michael McHugh, Roundwood.

In Class 8, the Patrick Healy Memorial Cup for the best pen of ten fat lambs, first prize went to Peter Behan, with hid 61Kgs lambs sold at a whopping €160/head. Second prize went to Sean O’Neill, Ballagh.

Class 9 is the Thomas Doyle Perpetual Cup for the best pen of ten store lambs and first prize went to Michael O’Neill, Clonmore with his 41kg lambs sold for €102/head. Second was Sean O’Neill, Ballagh and third was Pat Dunne, Hollywood.

In Class 10, the late Andy Shannon Cup for best pen of ten Cheviot ewe lambs, first prize in this class was won by John Bolger, Tullow, with his 47kg lambs selling for €158/head. Second prize was won by Peter Behan while Breda Devitt-Durkin, Moneymeen, Rathdrum took third place.

In Class 11, the Joe O’ Toole Perpetual Cup for the best pen of ten Cheviot wether lambs or ram lambs, first prize to Peter Behan, with his 51kg lambs sold for €138/head. Second and third prize went to Pat Dunne, Hollywood.

In Class 12 the Terry O’ Neill Memorial Cup for the best pen of ten “Genuine Mountain Cheviot” ewes two years and upwards, first prize was claimed by Niall O’Loughlin, Ballycreen, Aughrim. Second prize went to Gary O’Loughlin, Ballycreen, Aughrim, while third went to Breda Devitt-Durkin, Moneymeen, Rathdrum.

In the Brady Cup for best ram, Class 13, first and second prizes went to Tom Dunne, Hollywood.

The overall champion pen of ewes and the late Philip and James O’ Neill Cup was awarded to John Driver, Rathdangan.

Reserve Champion Pen of Ewes Cup (the Liam and Thomas Keenan Cup) went to Eamon Eger, Borris.

The overall champion pen of lambs, Andy O’ Neill memorial cup went to Peter Behan, Ballinglen.

Reserve Champion Pen of Lambs Cup (the Reps of the late Michael Eoin Fogarty Cup) was won by John Bolger, Tullow.

Alan Kinsella and Sean O’ Neill on behalf of the Aughrim Sheep Breeders Association thanked the sponsors for their generous and continuing support of the event. They also expressed their thanks to Carnew Mart for hosting the Aughrim Sheep Breeders’ show and sale.