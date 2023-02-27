Minister Harris meets Wicklow IFA to discuss supports for sheep farmers

MINISTER Simon Harris attended a meeting last month with a delegation from Wicklow IFA to discuss a range of issues, most particularly the need to support our county's sheep farmers

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Harris said: "I was delighted to have an opportunity to meet with the Chair of Wicklow IFA, Tom Byrne and Wicklow Sheep Committee Representative, Selena MacKenzie, and Jackie Whelan Fagan from the IFA. We discussed a range of important issues for rural Wicklow and for our farming community. Most importantly, on this occasion, I was briefed by them on the real pressures being faced by our sheep farmers.

"I have undertaken to rely their views and concerns to the Agriculture Minister and to work with them to make progress. I am very conscious of the importance of farming to our county and the many farm families who depend on it for a livelihood. I always engage with the Wicklow IFA as their local TD and hope to be able to make progress for them.”