Marts Report

Cattle Sale - April 5: Store cattle, both bullocks and heifers in demand for the grass. Prices well maintained on previous weeks. Sample prices as follows.

Bullocks: 7 x Lim 240kg made €757.50; 1 x Fr 282kg made €750; 1 x Fr 270kg made €730; 1 x AA 245kg made €650.

Heifers: 1 x Ch 570kg made €1,380; 1 x AA 340kg made €840; 2 x AA 310kg made €790; 1 x AA 310kg made €750; 1 x AU 300kg made €740; 1 x Fr 295kg made €730.

Cows made from €900 up to €1730 for a 655kg Lim/

Sheep Sale - April 8: The finer weather brought many farmers to the ringside today, and there were also plenty of online bidders. Ewes with lambs at foot were in demand. These families made from €140 up to €200. There was an improving trade all round.

Sample Prices: Spring lambs made up to €160 for 55kg; 2 x 48kg made €148; 2 x 41kg made €122; 2 x 30kg made €89; 4 x 30kg made €83. Ewes made from €70 up to €130; Springing Ewes made up to €135.

BLESSINGTON

Sheep Sales - April 4: Bigger numbers and a better trade for all classes.

Heavy Hoggets €158 to €164 or €96 to €108 over €/kg; Factory Hoggets €140 to €158 or €95 to €103 over €/kg; Store Hoggets over 40kg €120 to €138 or €80 to €96 over €/kg; Store Hoggets over 35kg €86 to €118 or €56 to €80 over €/kg; Heavy Ewes €150 to €186 per head; Lighter Ewes €90 to €142 per head; Ewes with lambs at foot €140 for ewes with single lamb at foot, to €300 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Cattle Sales - April 6: Very good trade for all types of beef and store cattle, with prices for the better quality lots better by €20 to €30 head on last week.

Cont. Store Bullocks €640 to €1,310 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Bullocks €460 to €1,140 over €/kg; Fr Store Bullocks €380 to €820 over €/kg; Cont. Store Heifers €580 to €1,120 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Heifers €440 to €960 over €/kg; Beef Cows €780 to €1,150 over €/kg; Feeding Cows €400 to €700 over €/kg; FR Calves €20 to €180 per head; AA Calves €30 to €110 per head; HE Calves €25 to €100 per head; SIX Calves €90 to €230 per head; CHAR Calves €170 per head.

CARNEW

Dairy Report - April 4: complete clearance sale of entire spring calving section for Mr. Eamon Crane, Davidstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. Sale included 50 High Performance Heifers. All Heifers AI Bred Using Sires, FR5989, FR5920, JE5001, ZSP, JE6007, FR2089; Milk Recorded, 4.89%F, 3.79%P (Achieving Highest 1% Milk Price From Creamery).

Tremendous sale outstripping all expectations with buyers from all over the country both ringside and online to battle it out for the quality stock on offer leading to a full clearance. Heifers sold from €2,200-€2,850, while 2nd calvers sold from €1,950-€2,250.

Lot 20 sold for €2,850; DOB 26.1.21 EBI 209; Sire: FR5989 calved: 16.2.23 6612kg at 608kgms.

Lot 15 sold for €2,800; DOB 18.2.21 EBI 223; Sire: FR5920 Calved: 17.2.23 6170kg 566kgms.

Lot 31 sold for €2,750; DOB 3.3.21 EBI 234; Sire: FR5920 Calved 2.2.23 7318kg 658kgms.

Lot 2 sold for €2,700; DOB 16.2.21 EBI 208; Sire: FR5989 Calved 26.3.23 6649kg 645kgms.

Lot 3 sold for €2,700; DOB 8.2.21 EBI 183; Sire: ZSP Calved 4.2.23 7726kg 613kgms.

Lot 24 sold for €2,650; DOB 17.2.21 EBI 195; Sire: ZSP Calved 15.2.23 7178kg 664kgms.