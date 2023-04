Marts Report

Sheep Sale - April 1: A much nicer display of sheep today with trade improved for butcher and factory lambs by €3-€6 per head with a top price of €155. Store lambs seen with an improvement of €1-€3 per head. Cast ewes 50-60kg making from €84-€156. Lighter cast ewes making up to €85.

Sample Prices: 3 x 55kg made €155; 2 x 50kg made €154; 7 x 47kg made €150; 5 x 47kg made €148; 32 x 44kg made €141; 4 x 48kg made €140; 9 x 50kg made €138; 9 x 43kg made €133; 3 x 40kg made €128; 6 x 40kg made €120; 12 x 40kg made €120; 2 x 41kg made €120; 6 x 39kg made €116; 7 x 38kg made €94; 8 x 35kg made €90; 8 x 34kg made €90; 6 x 35kg made €87; 5 x 30kg made €85.

BLESSINGTON

Sheep Sales - March 29: Better trade for all types of hogget, with the fat hoggets better by €5 to €7 per head on last week. Very lively trade for cast ewes.

Heavy Hoggets €158 to €163 or €98 to €105 over €/kg; Factory Hoggets €140 to €158 or €90 to €102 over €/kg; Store Hoggets over 40kg €117 to €136 or €67 to €88 over €/kg; Store Hoggets over 35kg €90 to €110 or €55 to €86 over €/kg; Heavy Ewes €146 to €175 per head; Lighter Ewes €88 to €140 per head; Ewes with lambs at foot €170 to €300 for ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Cattle Sales - March 30: Very good trade for all types of store cattle.

Cont. Store Bullocks €660 to €1,300 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Bullocks €400 to €790 over €/kg; Fr Store Bullocks €180 to €460 over €/kg; Beef Heifers €1,060 to €1,400 over €/kg; Cont. Store Heifers €580 to €1,160 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Heifers €400 to €880 over €/kg; Beef Cows €860 to €1,200 over €/kg; Feeding Cows €410 to €760 over €/kg; FR Calves €20 to €130 per head; AA Calves €50 to €320 per head; HE Calves €30 to €160 per head; LIM Calves €50 to €280 per head.

CARNEW

Sheep Sale - March 30: 2,200 sheep on offer excellent trade throughout with sheep up by €5/€ per head.

Factory Hog 45-49kg €135-€161; Stores over 40kg €110-€130; Lighter Hoggets €80-€120; Heavy Cast Ewes €70-€260; Lighter Cast ewes €100-€180.

In Lamb Ewes sold from €130-€180; Ewes with singles lambs at foot €130-€180; Ewes with Double Lambs €170-€250.

Dairy Sale - March 30: 100 head on offer very good trade. Freshly Calved Heifers and young cows €1,550-€2,750; Springing Heifers and young cows €1,300-€1,700; Bulling Heifers €540-€800.