Marts Report

Sheep Sale - March 25: Much improved trade for both butcher, factory and store lambs. A bigger demand seen for ewes with lambs at foot.

Sample Prices: 2 x 57kg made €148; 10 x 46kg made €136; 11 x 44kg made €119; 9 x 38kg made €97; 20 x 37kg made €94; 5 x 42kg made €92; 9 x 35kg made €87; 12 x 32kg made €84; 1 x 28kg made €80; 4 x 31kg made €80; 13 x 33kg made €80; 7 x 30kg made €80; 7 x 30kg made €79.

Cast ewes making from €60 up to €142. Ewes with lambs at foot made up to €160.

BLESSINGTON

Sheep Sales - March 21: Very lively trade for cast ewes, with prices better for the heavy ewes by €3 to €5 per head. Hogget trade similar to last week.

Heavy Hoggets €150 to €157 or €96 to €104 over €/kg; Factory Hoggets €128 to €150 or €88 to €100 over €/kg; Store Hoggets over 40Kkg €112 to €128 or €72 to €84 over €/kg; Store Hoggets over 35kg €86 to €110 or €53 to €71 over €/kg; Heavy Ewes €136 to €172 per head; Lighter Ewes €86 to €128 per head.

Cattle Sales - March 23: Very strong trade for all types of store cattle.

Continental Store Bullocks €770 to €1,320 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Bullocks €480 to €960 over €/kg; FR Store Bullocks €180 to €560 over €/kg; Continental Store Heifers €560 to €1,800 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Heifers €460 to €900 over €/kg; Beef Cows €740 to €1,330 over €/kg; Feeding Cows €330 to €680 over €/kg; FR Calves €20 to €80 per head; HE/AA Bull Calves €50 to €230 per head; HE/AA Heifer Calves €70 to €160 per head; Cont. Bull Calves €100 to €280 per head.

CARNEW

Sheep Sale - March 23: Larger sale with 1643 sheep on offer

Heavy Hoggetts up by €2/€3 with a top price of €160 with strong demand from butcher, factory and wholesaler buyers. Cast ewes up by €10/€15 per head with a tops of €240

Prices: 8 E&W 52kg at €160; 10 E/H 49kg at €158; 21 E/L 53kg at €156; 4 R/L 50 kg at €150; 17 E/H 41kg at €120; 3 W/L 44kg at €138; 1 C/E 98kg at €240; 1 C/E 96kg at €228; 1C/E 94kg at €214.

Cattle Sale - March 25: 892 cattle on offer with grass buyers out force with many farmers around the ring for quality stores leading to 100% clearance Again weanling bulls were on fire driven my specialist feeders, exporters and farmers alike leading to a top price of €3.86/kg with many bunches of bulls averaging €3.50/kg

Heifer prices: Chx 714kg at €2,340; CH 722kg at €2,290; Lm 678kg at €2,200; LM 666kg at €2,100; 2 BBX 401kg at €1,190 2.97/kg; 3 LM 404kg at €1,250 €3.09/kg; 1 BBX 426kg at €1,370 €3.22/kg; 2 LMx 284kg at €970 3.42/kg; 1 BB 478kg at €1,610 3.37/kg.

Bullock prices: 2 LMX 411kg at €1,480 €3.60/kg; 2 LMx 391kg at €1,360 € 3.48/kg; 2 LMX 637kg at €2,200; 1 LMX 246kg at €840 €3.41/kg; LM 856kg at €2,600; LMX 846kg at €2,590; 2 LMX 267kg at €980 3.67/kg; 2 LM 428kg at €1,450 3.39/kg.

Bulls: CHX 730kg at €2,300; CHX 692kg at €2,300; CHX 610kg at €1,980; LMx 320kg at €1,180 €3.69/kg; LMx 358kg at €1,300 €3.58/kg; LMx 316kg at €1,140 €3.61/kg.