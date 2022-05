Marts Report

BALTINGLASS

Cattle Sale - April 27: Good trade for all types of cattle. Grass farmers looking for good quality stores, both bullocks and heifers. Sample prices as follows.

Bullocks: 1 x Lim 530kg made €1,360; 1 x Lim 500kg made €1,220; 1 x Sim 470kg made €1,200; 1 x BB 400kg made €960; 1 x Lim 380kg made €800; 1 x Au 350kg made €730; 1 x Lim 250kg made €630.

Heifers: 2 x Lim 370kg made €1,090; 1 x Lim 410kg made €1,060; 1 x BB 345kg made €910​; 1 x Lim 280kg made €750; 1 x Lim 300kg made €690; 1 x Lim 260kg made €640; 1 x Lim 330kg made €640.

Fat Cows were in big demand both around the ring and on line, and made from €1,500–€1,720

Sheep Sale - April 30: Strong sale for hoggets with prices well maintained from last week. Cast Ewes made from €80 up to €200. Ewes with Lambs at foot were also a very strong trade and made from €145–€265/unit. Sample prices as follows.

Spring Lambs/Hoggets: 2 x 45 kg made €168; 12 x 60 kg made €167; 8 x 46kg made €162; 8 x 56kg made €162; 1 x 60kg made €160; 2 x 62kg made €157; 9 x 53kg made €151; 2 x 47kg made €146; 2 x 47kg made €144; 3 x 41kg made €138; 3 x 42kg made €134; 4 x 31kg made €106; 2 x 35kg made €92; 2 x 30kg made €91; 8 x 30kg made €85.

BLESSINGTON

Sheep Sales - April 26: Bigger numbers of ewes on offer today, and a very strong trade for all types of cast ewe. Hogget and spring lambs similar to last week.

Heavy Hoggets €156 to €167 or €100 to €110 over €/kg; Factory Hoggets €146 to €160 or €100 to €114 over €/kg; Spring Lambs €140 to €166 or €100 to €122 over €/kg; Heavy Ewes €180 to €242 per head; Lighter Ewes €96 to €172 per head; Ewes with lambs at foot €120 to €240 per unit.

Cattle Sales - April 28: Very good trade for all types of cattle, with a very strong trade for forward store bullocks and heifers.

Cont. Store Bullocks €480 to €1.000 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Bullocks €400 to €730 over €/kg; HF/AA Store Bullocks €400 to €730 over €/kg; Cont. Store Heifers €400 to €780 over €/kg; HE/AA Store Heifers €380 to €680 over €/kg; Beef Cows €500 to €840 over €/kg; Feeding Cows €220 to €460 over €/kg.