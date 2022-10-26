Lyme disease sufferer urges Wicklow farmers to be vigilant at Newtown event

Angela Daly, who has been trying to recover from chronic Lyme disease for years, attended the IFA Regional Farm Safety launch in Newtownmountkennedy in an effort to raise awareness among the farming community about the realities of developing Lyme disease.

"I was really trying to emphasise to the farmers that it is important to scan themselves for ticks on their bodies,” she said. “While of course not every person may get seriously ill, it is a lottery depending on how your immune system handles the variety of bacterial strains the tick infects you with.”

They can be as tiny as a poppy seed, and acting quickly to remove the tick and get a short dose of antibiotics is the best plan of action to avoid developing long-term debilitating symptoms.

Symptoms tend to develop slowly, and become complex and life changing over a period of months. Known as the "great imitator", chronic Lyme disease can affect your body in ways that often feel like heart and respiratory, arthritic and neurological problems.

Angela stressed that the farming community should be vigilant, because very often a farmer with a chronic case of the disease is not able to work anymore and can be left "self-managing" symptoms because the pathway to recovering from, chronic Lyme disease in Ireland is frustrating, expensive and not always successful.

More information on Lyme disease is available at hse.ie.