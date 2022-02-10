Learn to identify non-native coniferous trees growing in the Upper Lake, Glendalough

DUE to the popular demand of the recent coniferous tree identification walks held in the Upper Lake area of Glendalough in January, National Parks and Wildlife Service have arranged for two further walks taking place this month.

The walks are taking place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 17th and Saturday, February 19th, and will be led by a National Parks and Wildlife Service guide. Along the walk you will discover how to identify some of the non-native coniferous trees growing in the Upper Lake area. There will be an option at the end to see what is currently said to be Ireland’s tallest tree.

The route will mostly involve walking on the flat valley floor along hard surfaced paths and areas of grass. However there will be some short sections of steeper, stepped and rougher ground. Dress for the outdoors and wear warm clothing, good shoes or walking boots and bring waterproofs just in case. This is a free event.

Except for guide or assistance dogs, dogs are not permitted on National Park events.

The meeting point is at the National Park Information Office park (eircode A98R221), located 200 metres to the south of the Upper Lake car park.

To book, email the National Park Education Centre wickloweducationcentre@housing.gov.ie