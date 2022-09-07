Kiltegan farmer wins Best Protein Award at cow contest

Victor Jackson receiving his sash from Jonh Murphy, Chairman of Glanbia Ireland, and Paul McMahon of Diageo Baileys.

Kiltegan farmer Victor Jackson won the Best Protein Award at the 2022 Diageo-Baileys Champion Cow Competition, held at the Virginia Show.

Victor’s Holstein Friesian, Nohl-Hilaz-Vray, beat off fierce competition from around the country to claim the coveted award, after producing the highest total kilos of protein in one lactation.

Victor, who is the third generation of Jackson’s to farm in Kiltegan, won the Best Protein Award in 1996 and 2000.

He said that the competition at this year’s Virginia Show, which celebrated its 80th anniversary, was particularly tough.

“It’s the most prestigious award there is in the country,” Victor said. “Protein is of the utmost importance in our industry. Fat and protein is what we’re paid on, but protein is the constituent that’s really highly prized.

“It’s a great honour of course, after a prosperous year. Milk prices, although slow at first, have picked up. With the costs of inputs through the roof, it’s hard to say what the future holds for milk farmers. But, it’s been a good year for us.”

A Co. Down junior cow, Hiltara Undenied Apple, won the Overall Champion title at the show. There were 21 cows in the finale of the competition, which is sponsored by Diageo, Baileys and Glanbia Ireland.

Robert Murphy, Head of Baileys Operations, congratulated all the winners, saying, “This event highlights that link between superior genetics that go into the national dairy herd and the dairy farmer-suppliers of its primary raw ingredient.”

Glanbia Ireland Chairman, John Murphy added: “Glanbia Ireland is delighted to be back at the Virginia Show. It was fantastic to see so many of the country’s foremost dairy breeders return after a two year hiatus. They put on a first class display for the crowds here today. Congratulations to all our winners.”