Killruddery Farm in Bray welcomes first lamb of spring

The weather may remain decidedly wintry but spring is in the air at Killruddery Farm following the birth of its first lambs of the season. The triplets, born in the specially-designed ‘maternity wards’, will soon be bouncing around the fields under the Little Sugar Loaf and will soon be joined by anything up to 300 other lambs in the coming weeks.

And this is just the start of a particularly busy period for all at Killruddery House and Gardens as staff welcome the public to events, markets and suppers throughout March and April. An Easter Egg hunt will be the highlight of the weekend come April 10 and 11 but prior to that, on Sunday, March 26, Killruddery hosts a workshop with renowned food grower Alys Fowler.

Having previously presented on BBC’s Gardener’s World and written a column in The Guardian’s Weekend Magazine, Alys has a wealth of experience and will show participants how to plan and propagate your own ecologically-rich and sustainable edible garden.

In addition, the Killruddery Farm Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free parking and admission into Killruddery Yard. The market features products from local producers and makers.