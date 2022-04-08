IFAC in the running for technology award for best website

IFAC has been shortlisted for Ireland’s leading technology awards.

Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm has been shortlisted in the Best Website category at the 2022 Spider Awards.

Ifac has an office located at Wentworth Place in Wicklow town, and developed its website with leading digital and design partners Together Digital and Zero-G.

The Spiders are considered an important benchmark for distinction and excellence in web-based business strategies. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Spider Awards, making them the longest-running digital awards in Ireland.

The judging committee is made up of Ireland’s leading web experts, business leaders, luminaries and visionaries, while previous winners have been on the cutting edge of their chosen fields and have since gone on to great success in their respective industries.

The Best Website category recognises best-in-class website design and websites that succeeded in the overall business objective of revenue generation or enhanced customer engagement. In particular, the judges are looking for websites that deliver results through creative design, layout, functionality, and intuitiveness, as well as a seamless user experience.

Speaking about the nomination ifac Chief Executive, John Donoghue said: “There’s no doubt that the pandemic has accelerated technology usage across our farming communities and the food and agribusiness sector so it’s important for us to have a great website, especially as we grow our business.

"At the heart of our brand approach is a promise to our clients to provide them with the full depth and breadth of our financial expertise and sectoral experience to help them grow their businesses. This includes working proactively with them to advise and support them with sound financial practices, providing foresight to anticipate issues, and identifying growth opportunities.

"This same approach has been at the heart of our website development, working with excellent partners in Together Digital and Zero-G. We are delighted to have been nominated in the Best Website category at such prestigious awards. This is an extremely competitive category and we’re looking forward to the awards evening at the end of the month.”