IFA warns consumers over supply of produce

Fertiliser costs have risen more than just about any other farming essential.

The Irish Farmers Association in Wicklow has warned that if consumers want an assured supply of quality produce they will have to prioritise food costs over other goods, fashion and entertainment, as farmers’ costs continue to escalate and drive up food prices.

Sudden supply chain changes caused by the pandemic and then the conflict in Ukraine, coupled with soaring energy costs and inflation, has meant that ‘real farm incomes have suffered’, according to Treasurer James Hill, who has stressed that perspectives will need to change.

“For the last 30 years people have become accustomed to a wide range of evermore affordable food,” he said. “This has been largely due to globalisation of supply chain, together with cut throat competition between a decreasing number of supermarket chains. This has led to diminution of the proportion of income spent on food. Real farm incomes have suffered.

He added: “Food supplies are suddenly being threatened as farm inputs escalate in price - a tripling of fertiliser price and a doubling of fuel and energy cost, and machinery and every other cost showing very significant increases.”

Though there have been rising costs, farmers have had some compensation as prices of grain, edible oils, dairy, beef and sheep sectors have increased significantly. Mr Hill said that in fact grain prices have more than doubled over the five-year average.

However, not all farmers are getting this respite, with pig, poultry and egg producers, and those in the potato and mushroom businesses among the worst hit.

“Pig, poultry and egg producers are caught in a stranglehold as food markets are not returning sufficient price increases to account for a near doubling of feed price,” said Mr Hill. “Similarly, horticulture producers, potato growers and mushroom producers are now in a precarious position with the retailers and food service businesses fighting to maintain low prices.”

Mr Hill concluded: “Ultimately, consumers dictate how they spend their money. If they want an assured supply of a variety of quality produce they will have to prioritise food over consumer goods, fast fashion, leisure and entertainment until a balancing of world commodity and energy markets takes place.”