IFA to host series of farm succession and inheritance meetings in April and May

IFA Farm Succession and Inheritance meetings will take place in Carlow, Meath and across the country.

The IFA have announced a series of regional Farm Succession and Inheritance meetings in April and May to help farming families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

The aim of the meetings is to help farmers and their families deal with the emotions involved in succession and inheritance, provide them with options to help transfer management and ownership of their farm and help them identify the main areas that require professional advice and guidance.

Meetings will take place across the country, with the IFA welcoming farmers to the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow on Tuesday, April 18, the Firgrove Hotel in Cork on Thursday, April 20, the Ardboyne Hotel in Meath on Wednesday, May 3 and the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on Thursday, May 4.

All of the meetings will take place at 8 p.m. and guest speakers will include Clare O’Keefe from Succession Ireland, Gordan Peppard from Teagasc, Martin Clarke of the IFAC and Agri Solicitor Aisling Meehan.

Announcing IFA’s upcoming Regional Farm Succession and Inheritance meetings, IFA National Farm Family and Social Affairs Chair, Alice Doyle highlighted the importance of farming families starting to think about a succession plan as early as possible.

“Setting out a succession plan can be a long and emotive process, and it is important to start plan as early as possible,” Ms Doyle said. “By proactively planning for succession and inheritance you can avoid potential stress relating to and the uncertainty around the future of the farm.

IFA National Farm Business Chair, Rose Mary McDonagh, concurred with her IFA colleague, saying that the purpose of the events is to help farm families familiarise themselves with some of the complex issues that can arise while developing a farm succession plan.

“It is essential for every farmer to have a farm succession plan in place,” Ms McDonagh said. “There are complex legal and taxation rules that, if planned for, can be managed easily. If not planned for, however, there could be a major impact on the viability of the farm business.”

For more information about the IFA’s Farm Succession and Inheritance meetings visit www.ifa.ie