IFA hits out at new environment scheme

IFA President Tim Cullinan has said the new agri-environment scheme is far from a ‘new Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS)’.

The new AECM proposes to have up to 50,000 farmers participating and it’s planned to open the scheme over at least two tranches. Tranche 1 is scheduled to open at the end of this year, with scheme participation commencing in January 2023.

Tranche 2 is to open for applications in quarter 4 2023, with scheme participation commencing in January 2024.

“The Government and the Minister have been trying to spin this as a ‘REPS-type scheme’ since it first appeared in the Programme for Government.,” said Mr Cullinan. “However, it has little or nothing in common with the original Rural Environmental Protection Scheme (REPS).

“Since the original REPS, we have had the AEOS and GLAS. Each has seen more compliance and less income for farmers.

“This new scheme is extremely complicated. It will exclude many farmers and huge amounts funding will leak to people running the Co-operation model.”

IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins said that all farmers who apply for the new ACEM in 2023 must be paid in the same year.

He also said that to honour the Programme for Government commitment of a REPS-type scheme, the Minister must ensure that payments of €10,500 are available to all farmers in both the General and the Co-operative options and it cannot be limited to 50,00 farmers. It must be open to all farmers who wish to participate.

“I am calling on the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to ensure no farmer is without an environment scheme payment for 2023,” said Mr Biggins. “This can be done by either rolling over 12,000 GLAS 3 participants for 2023 or alternatively by paying an upfront payment in 2023 for Tranche 2 participants similar to the way REPS payments were in the past.”

He added: “Not accepting all participants into the scheme in 2023 is simply unacceptable.

“GLAS/AECM payments are a critically important part of farmers’ incomes.

“If the scheme is to live up to expectations, payment rates for prescription-based measures must be improved upon when compared to the GLAS payment rate and the payment rate of €10,500 per farmer for the Co-operative areas must also be available to farmers in the scheme general option”.

He said both the co-operative model and the general option are to include results-based measures, stressing that results-based measures must be realistic and suitable for all sectors.

“Consultation with farmers on the design of the scheme has been minimal, but from what we have seen it will cause huge frustration,” he added.

“For a scheme which is due to open this year, there are simply not enough details available to help farmers prepare.”