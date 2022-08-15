IFA Executive meeting sheds light on rapidly rising cost of inputs for Wicklow sheep farmers

According to Selena Mackenzie, Chair of the Wicklow Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Sheep Committee, rising costs and uncertainty were the key talking points at a recent meeting of the Wicklow IFA Executive.

Committee members from around the county gathered in The Wooden Bridge Hotel in Arklow earlier this month to discuss the increasing costs associated with sheep farming. Hot topics included the extremely low market price of wool, the proper maintenance of soil and the processes by which lambs and ewe’s are managed.

“The take home message from the meeting was: efficiency from soil fertility, no lameness and regular drafting,” said Ms Mackenzie. “These are simple methods that impact the return from your ewe-producing lambs for any market.”

She added, “It was made abundantly clear in the meeting, if it wasn’t apparent already, that it is foolish to spread fertiliser if the PH (soil acidity) is wrong. The faster your lambs grow, the quicker they leave the farm, the more efficient your ewe is at converting grass to meat. It’s a win win.

“It was also highlighted that if you have lame sheep and lambs, you are not maximising their potential to turn your grass into milk or meat. Not taking a faecal egg sample before dosing is a terribly inefficient practice too. A worm burden is not efficient.”

Many of Wicklow’s sheep farming community have been left disillusioned by the latest government responses to the crises in their industry. The recently published and long-awaited Wool Feasibility Study did little to assuage there fears. In the opinion of Chair of the IFA Sheep Committee, Kevin Comiskey: “There were no immediate pathways identified in the study that will increase the value of wool at the farm gate or the direct support of farmers.”

The findings of the Wool study stands in sharp contrast with the Sheep Council’s latest report, which accurately explained the reality facing Irish sheep farmers. According to the report the immediate direct financial support for sheep farmers was of vital importance, with the cost of feed, fertiliser and fuel on farms quoted as particularly impactful expenses. The loss in value of wool for farmers was also discussed, as was the prospect of an ownership database for all dogs that cause damage to livestock.

“It’s true, the rising cost of inputs will seriously affect our bottom line, for me and everyone else,” Selena remarked. “One would be amazed how the impact of the war in Ukraine affects the busy workload of a farm in the middle of County Wicklow, but, so it would seem.”

Asked what message for the future she had gleaned from the meeting, Selena replied, “We just need simple solutions to maximise profit, that was the real big take home message for me. Interestingly, these efficiencies we discussed also feed into the whole climate change issue, which is an important factor for us farmers, as we endeavour to be part of the greater solution to the problem.”