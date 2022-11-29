IFA Chair hails ‘fantastic’ work done by Wicklow gardai to stamp out rural crime

Amid recent calls for increased garda numbers by the Irish Farmers Association’s (IFA) Deputy President, Chair of the Wicklow IFA, Tom Byrne, has been singing the praises of gardai in the Garden County.

Mr Byrne has been speaking in the wake of IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe’s recent request for a commitment to increase garda visibility and patrols. Mr Rushe made the appeal to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee at an IFA meeting in Limerick last month, saying that “gaps in resources” were leaving farmers around the country feeling extremely vulnerable.

That is not the case in the Wicklow, according to Mr Byrne. He has been farming in Aughrim since the early 1970s, on approximately 130 acres of land near Aughrim, and says that he can’t recall a time when rural crime in Wicklow has been so low.

“We’re in a far better position than most counties, that’s for sure,” Mr Byrne said. “We have an excellent line of communication open with the gardai. They let us know what to be on the look out for and we relay it to farmers through our meetings and public announcements.

“The gardai’s liaison officers have been fantastic and the key to achieving this. There are a total of three in the county: one in Rathdrum, one in Wicklow town and another in Baltinglass. The IFA has direct access to these specialised gardai, 24/7, 365 days a year.

“That is the genuine commitment gardai have made Wicklow to farmers, and it was they who initiated it. Four years ago, they invited us to a meeting and the relationship was built from here. This kind of high-engagement approach needs to be rolled out in every county.”

Although highly appreciative of the gardai’s efforts, Mr Byrne was keen to highlight that rural crime is still very much an issue, and that Wicklow farmers should remain extra vigilant in the long winter nights.

“It’s hard to say you ever have a handle on crime – because you don’t, not really,” Mr Byrne said. “There was a spate of robberies around Arklow last year, up around the Kilcara area and back down towards north Wexford. Then, just recently, there was a house robbed up in Tinahely. The people who robbed that man knew what they were doing. They watched him go to mass and, by the time he had come back an hour later, they had cleaned him out.

“The criminals that rob houses, for example, they do things the exact same way every time – they leave their calling cards. The gardai know all this. In the case of the Arklow robberies, they apprehended most of the people who did those, and recovered some of the stolen goods.

“This is really key for me. When these criminals see the machinery and what have you returned to farmers, it makes them think twice.”

Mr Byrne went on to describe how the theft of livestock, though infrequent, is still an underlying issue in the county. He pointed to a recent case of sheep theft in west Wicklow that sparked much of consternation among local farmers.

“There has been just one case of livestock theft that I’m aware of this year,” Tom said. “There was a field of 60 or 70 factory fit hoggets, in the Hollywood area, and 29 of them stolen. The gardai were on to us about it and the IFA quickly got a notice out to other farmers in the area.

“In this case, we believe it to be one person. Someone professional who knows what they're doing. The sheep were taken in the middle of the night by someone who is well set up, with a good dog. A very good dog, or two even, I’d say. They’re able to load them very quickly and then they’re gone.

“The gardai are on it though, and they will nail them down eventually. We made the farming community aware of it, basically telling them: there’s a professional out there, keep your eyes and ears open.

“Thankfully, this is a rare case,” Mr Byrne added. “When there was a spate of this type of crime, about two and a half years ago, we highlighted it a lot to our members. With the help of gardai, it stopped soon after.

The issue of lamping, or night hunting with bright lights, was also raised by Deputy President Brian Rushe at last month’s IFA meeting. Mr Rushe highlighted a recent incident in Tipperary, where a farmer close to his home encountered men with dogs ‘lamping on his land’. Their vehicle was blocking his lane and, when he engaged with them, he was badly beaten and left concussed.

As a result of these type of crimes, community meetings have been called around the country, with hundreds of people attending to express fears for their safety.

“We have a bit of a problem in the region of Wicklow town, as far south as Avoca, with guys lamping,” Mr Byrne said. “The problem is, we don’t want to stop all the people who lamp, because there are a lot of people who do it for vermin control. However, there is an element out there who are using it as cover to detect isolated properties. I’m aware of that unsavoury element, but I would be one of the first to defend some of the hunting fraternity too.

“I always go back to the case of the lady who was abducted from Carlow back in 2001, where hunters came upon her as she was being attacked in the Wicklow Mountains and stopped her murder. Those hunters probably didn’t get the credit they deserved at the time, but my head always goes back to that case when I discuss the topic of lamping.

“But, look, farm related crime is a problem, all over the country. You’re never going to be able to fully eradicate it. It’s a huge county, with gardai asked to cover massive areas of land. With this in mind, it has to be said that we here in Wicklow are luckier than most. Our dedicated gardai are genuinely there for farmers, working away diligently in the background to keep us safe.”