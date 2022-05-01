Happy hens: Wicklow poultry farms enjoy end of bird flu lockdown

Happy hens of Ballynerrin Free Range Eggs enjoying their return to the outdoors after weeks of confinement due to risk of bird flu.

Free range poultry farms are celebrating in Wicklow after being given the all-clear by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to let their birds out following months of confinement due to an outbreak of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu).

The precautionary measure was introduced on November 22 to reduce the risk of Bird Flu in poultry and in a recent press release the Department said they plan to withdraw this requirement on April 29, 2022.

The decision to withdraw was based on the reducing risk of the influenza attack, and that no case of bird flu had been found in wild birds for a period of four weeks.

The withdrawal of the requirement grants poultry and bird owners the right to allow their birds access to open areas and runs from April 29 onwards.

Lynda Douglas, Poultry Advisor for the IFA in County Wicklow and Owner of Ballynerrin Free Range Eggs, said: “Thank god. I’m so happy this is finally finishing because my free range our hens are always out.

“Its quite hard in the shed - they eat more, they drink more and it was just dreadful because free range is called free range for a reason.”

Ballynerrin has had 3,500 chickens inside their sheds Lynda and said: “Before the restrictions we would have 10 maximum in the shed because they loved getting out in the evening.

“There’s ventilation in the shed, and it’s a wonderful set up, and the birds are in their element in a new shed, and a good environment. However they’ve been cooped up for a long time, Friday can’t come fast enough.

“We’re happy, and we hope the sun is going for my lovely birds, I’m sure they’ll be delighted with themselves.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has urged flock owners to remain vigilant as, in spite of the reduced risk, there is still the possibility of the virus being present in the environment or being transmitted to their flock by wild birds.

“We plan to keep an eye, however where we are in Wicklow Town, we don’t really have a big threat because the bird flu is meant to come from swans and ducks, but we don’t have any of that,” said Lynda.

The Chief Veterinary Officer has advised that all poultry keepers, even if they only have 1-2 birds, must continue to apply enhanced biosecurity measures.

Lynda added: “Our biosecurity on the farm is quite tough, we have no visitors coming in, there’s no migrating birds landing, so yeah, you keep an eye - any of the water trucks in the field are covered, so no other bird can come down and have a drink in the same area as my hens. You’re watching for everything, but fingers crossed going forward they are safe.”