Granamore Commonage welcomes all for Heritage Week walk

A chance to learn about the rich biodiversity of the Granamore Commonage has been set up by Wicklow Uplands Council as part of Heritage Week.

A guided ‘walk and talk’ will take place on Friday, August 19 at 4 p.m. led by Dr Críostóir Mac Cárthaigh from the Cnuasach Bhéaloideas Éireann/ The National Folklore Collection.

Organised by Wicklow Uplands Council in conjunction with the SUAS Pilot Project, the event will explore the rich cultural heritage that has shaped and influenced this area of west Wicklow and how it’s now being sustainably managed using a more traditional model of collaborative farming that respectfully works in partnership with the sensitive upland habitats.

Once owned by the Duke of Devonshire (Lord Waterford), the mountainside location is filled with features that each illuminate how the land has been utilised throughout the years – offering a snapshot into how Wicklow's upland communities' relationship with the surrounding hills has evolved.

Now part of the Wicklow Mountains National Park, the guided walk will visit and discuss the area’s old ruins, lazy beds, grouse butts and a mass rock. It will also consider the local customs that have shaped the landscape and how it inspired a return to more traditional ways of sustainable, collaborative farming practices.

The Granamore Commonage farmers came together as a group to join the SUAS Project in 2018.

They have since worked to carry out numerous actions to improve the habitat condition and foster the biodiversity of the area.

The group also took part in a cultural heritage recording project.

The walk is open to all with reasonable fitness. Appropriate footwear and clothing for this outdoor event is essential.

Advance booking is essential and places are limited. For more information, email bdunne@wicklowuplands.ie