Further payments for Wicklow farmers under Government schemes

The Department of Agriculture have commenced further payments to farmers as part of the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme and the Young Farmers Scheme.

With payments set to land in farmers’ bank accounts across the Garden County in the coming days, Wicklow Minister Simon Harris has welcomed the news, saying: “Under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme, the Government has issued payments to 118,000 farmers nationally since mid-October.

"The Department of Agriculture will issue payments to many farmers in Wicklow. These payments from the Basic Payment Scheme and the Young Farmers Scheme, brings the total amount of money received by Wicklow farmers to €26 million.”

“The Young Farmers Scheme plays a vital role in supporting young farmers and new entrants to the farming sector. The efficient issuing of this payment is a high priority for the Government in order to ensure that these two crucial supports for farm families and the overall rural economy are delivered, and that farms can continue operating without delay.”