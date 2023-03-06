Farmers who saved Wicklow’s International Sheepdog Trials excited to showcase ‘forgotten west’

“I got a call from a friend one evening to tell me that the venue for the International Sheep Dog Trials had fallen through and the organising committee were looking for a new site in west Wicklow. Without having to think about it for a second, I said: ‘In west Wicklow?! Absolutely, where do I sign up?’

When the opportunity to highlight west Wicklow’s rich farming heritage and renowned natural beauty presented itself, proud Blessington sheep and suckler farmer Ian Hamilton grabbed it with both hands.

The prestigious International Sheep Dog Trials, that pit 60 of the best sheepdogs from Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England against each other, only take place in Ireland every eight years and have never been held in Wicklow – facts Ian was keenly aware of.

Originally slated to take place near the village of Glenealy, the organising committee’s plans were thrown into serious doubt last year after access to the site was deemed inadequate. Understanding the grandeur of the event, Ian stepped into the breach and offered the use of his family’s 200-acre ‘Threecastles farm’, located just on the outskirts of Blessington.

Thanks to the Hamiltons’ hospitality, and the tireless work of the Wicklow International Sheepdog Trial committee, crowds of up to 30,000 visitors are expected to flock to Blessington this autumn, between September 8 and 10.

The popular trials will provide a sorely needed boost to local commerce, with local traders, trade stand operators, accommodation providers and local tourist attractions standing to benefit from the huge influx of foreign and domestic visitors.

Speaking after the official launch of the event, Ian said that he and his wife Sinéad were honoured to have been chosen as hosts, but that they weren’t in it for personal prestige. As the third generation farmer explained, the chance to shine a spotlight on their beloved west Wicklow was reward enough for his family.

“I was on the phone with my friend and he said that the committee needed a clean a run of 750 meters minimum,” Ian began. “I laughed and replied: ‘In Wicklow? Yeah, good luck with that!’. We discussed it for a while and I ended up offering to level out a few of the surrounding ditches in my largest field, to make it into one big field.

“I really wanted to host the competition, so I was really nervous when the committee came to inspect the site a couple of weeks later.

“On our way back to the farm, as we were driving down the hill that overlooks the beautiful lake, they just turned around to me and said: ‘This is the perfect site’.

“They were so excited about the quality of the field and how well-suited it was for a sheepdog course. The hill goes from 720ft to 900ft above sea level and it’s a lovely gently sloping incline all the way up.

“Afterwards, they kept thanking me and saying how great it was that I had come on board, but honestly, it’s me who should be thanking them. Honestly, if you had the opportunity to meet the crew of fantastic people behind the trials, you’d probably be offering up your property too!

“I’m delighted with the honour that’s attached to hosting it, of course, but I’m far more excited and proud of what this event means for this part of the country – especially for its sheep farmers. This competition would be a big deal in any county but, in west Wicklow, it’s absolutely monumental.”

The Hamiltons have been farming on the northern banks of the Poulaphouca Reservoir, where the lift flows into the lake, for over a decade now. Ian and his wife Sinéad took over the reins from his father Gilmer in the 1990’s, becoming the third generation to take stewardship over the picturesque property.

As Ian explained, in the thirty years he has been farming there, he has watched on in disbelief as west Wicklow and its sheep farmers were “left to fend for themselves”, while other parts of the country have prospered.

Although Sinéad and Ian currently tend to about 130 cattle and 300 Cheviot and Suffolk-Cross ewes, they were a large-scale dairy farm with over 240 cattle up until 2017. With soaring input costs and the arduous, backbreaking work taking its toll on them, they decided to call it a day and switched to sheep farming.

Still struggling to make ends meet, the Hamiltons have been forced to adapt and explore alternative sources of income. They’ve had ambitious, forward-thinking plans to turn 47 acres of their land into a giant solar farm in the works for over a decade – a venture that will get underway once the Sheep Dog Trials are over.

Highlighting the economic and social importance of the trials, father of six Ian said that west Wicklow’s hard-working farmers thoroughly deserve the event.

“We’re the forgotten part of the county here in west Wicklow. We’re not quite in Kildare and we’re not really in Wicklow – at least that’s how it feels. Honestly, sometimes it’s like we’re fighting just to stay on the map.

“Our road structure has never been upgraded and there’s no housing. We used to have the Downshire Hotel in Blessington, which was never replaced, and all the B&B’s are gone too. We’ve just been forgotten in every shape or form.

“Some of the farmers in this part of the country are hanging on for dear life at the moment. One thing I will say about sheep farmers is, they are some of the most resilient people you’re ever likely to meet. They just buckle down and get on with it.

“I myself have six children and, unless I find something to compliment my income, I can’t survive.

“I’m continuously looking for other way of making income, to support my family. I used to milk about 240 cows here, but the farm was constantly getting bigger, just to stand still.

“Because we’re so close to Dublin, we just couldn’t compete with the prices for quality labour. We were doing 18 hours a day, seven days a week, and just had enough. You could only keep that up for so long.

“I applied for planning permission to install a solar farm over 10 years ago, because the two farms go very well together – with the sheep grazing underneath the panels. Sheep farming is mostly carbon neutral anyway, but this was a way to further enhance that.

“Thankfully, we have permission now, but we were put through so many hoops and had all sorts of logistic problems thrown at us, just to make it as difficult as humanly possible for us to proceed.

“It’s issues and struggles like these that farming communities have that make these events so huge. We’ve had so few events for the sheep industry in Wicklow particular, which is a massive shame, because sheep farming is such a huge part of our heritage.

“The Sheepdog Trials is an international event, our chance to showcase what west Wicklow has to offer, and why it deserves investment. There’s a great need and a want for an event like this around Blessington. I can guarantee you, all rooms in the locality will be full – if you can find one that is!”

Although critical of the support he and the farming community have received in the past, Ian was full of praise for the overwhelmingly positive response to the Sheepdog Trials since the Threecastles venue was confirmed.

With a slew of businesses lining up to sponsor the event, LEADER funding from Wicklow County Council secured and the backing of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Ian said that the event is rapidly becoming bigger than he ever could’ve imagined.

“When we brought the Sheep Dog Trials to different communities, we were blown away by the support. The Department of Agriculture and lots of companies came on board too, and they didn’t even have to be asked – which was lovely to see. There was no begging them, it was just: ‘What can we do? This is super’.

“We launched the trials officially last month, which was well-attended by local public representatives, Minister Simon Harris and everyone involved in organising the trials.

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t getting excited about it. I hope that lots of farmers come out and put up their trade stands, and I really hope that people who just love dogs come out to see what these fantastic trials are all about.

“If you’ve never seen it in person before, watching the dogs do their thing, is like watching a ballet, or Riverdance for the first time. As the old saying goes: a good dog is worth three men.

“The best dogs and the best handlers in the world will be on show here. When you put two of them together, let me tell you, it’s like magic.”