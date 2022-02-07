Deadline extended for community water projects funding

Greystones Brownies taking part in an event in November 2020.

Wicklow community groups have been given more time to apply for a grant to enhance their local water environment.

The Community Water Development Fund 2022 helps local communities deliver projects to support local biodiversity and climate action.

Dónal O’Keeffe, Community Water Officer for Wicklow, said “since it was first launched in 2018, demand for the Community Water Development Fund in County Wicklow has increased year on year. It is exciting to announce the fund for 2022 to support locally led community projects.”

Five Wicklow community groups, including three Tidy Towns groups, received funding in 2021 for projects including as water quality monitoring reports and education events, river habitat enhancement, biodiversity enhancement and stream conservation.

Grants from €500 up to €25,000 to support local projects are available to community groups under the scheme.

The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) administers the fund on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and it is open to all community and voluntary groups to apply.

Grant application forms are available to download at LAwaters.ie. The closing date for completed applications has been extended to Tuesday, March 15 at 12 p.m.

For more information, contact Dónal O’Keeffe by email dokeeffe@lawaters.ie or call 085 8700 126.