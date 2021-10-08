Cherry trees planted in Avondale to celebrate National Tree Day

Pupils from Rathdrum Boys NS took part in the project to plant native trees to celebrate National Tree Day.

They were joined by Coillte’s Deborah Meghen, Orla Farrell from Easy Treesie to plant native wild cherry trees grown in the Coillte nursery at Avondale Forest Park.

“Trees are not only beautiful to look at,” said Deborah Meghen, Coillte’s Stewardship Director. “They and forests have a very important role to play in our fight against climate change too,” she said.

“Coillte’s Avondale Forest Park, is a beautiful giant playground for children and adults where you can relax and receive a physical and mental health boost from the stunning trees and forest,” said Ms Meghen.

The wild cherry tree is this year’s chosen tree for National Tree Week It’s usually found in hedges and flowers with a white or pale pink blossom in the spring.

“The goal is to plant a million trees with Ireland's one million school children and their communities by 2025 as part of the world trillion tree campaign," said Orla Farrell, Project Founder of Easy Treesie. ”We are delighted that today we are planting our 200,000th tree, in collaboration with Crann – Trees for Ireland and the Tree Council of Ireland.“