Checks by Monitoring for the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure are being issued to farmers

NOTIFICATIONS for Checks by Monitoring under the 2022 Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure are now being issued to farmers with further notifications to be issued in the coming months.

Checks by Monitoring is an automated and continuous process which uses satellite and other data sources to check the agricultural activity on all land parcels declared by farmers under the Protein Aid Scheme and the Straw Incorporation Measure in 2022.

To facilitate the implementation of the Area Monitoring System, which will be compulsory in the next Common Agricultural Policy(CAP) period, a phased introduction is being implemented by Ireland for various schemes over the interim period. The first phase in 2021 saw Protein Aid Scheme coming under Checks by Monitoring. This second phase in 2022 will include the Straw Incorporation Measure.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue T.D. said; “The introduction of Checks by Monitoring is a positive move towards the simplification of the CAP. Checks by Monitoring offers many benefits to farmers including allowing farmers the opportunity to amend their payment claim without penalty where a potential non-compliance is identified.”

The Checks by Monitoring process in 2022 will allow for the notification to applicants of a potential problem in relation to crop type or activity within the land parcels declared by the farmer. The schemes under Checks by Monitoring in 2022 are Protein Aid and Straw Incorporation Measure.