Bull sells for record amount at Carnew Mart

Records were broken at Carnew Mart on Friday, October 22 when a Ballinahinch stock bull, Tomriland Kit, sold for €17,200 to Elite Pedigree Genetics in Northern Ireland.

The previous record of €7,000 for a bull at Carnew Mart was shattered by over €10,000.

Councillor Shay Cullen, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, had a full dispersal sale of his Ballinahinch Limousin herd which attracted buyers from around Ireland, the UK, and continental Europe.

Cllr Cullen was happy with the sale, though it was tinged with emotion too.

“The sale was a massive success, obviously the bull’s price was great. Three of the cows sold for over €6,000 each too. We were rewarded for breeding high quality cattle over the years. But it was an emotional and difficult day too, offloading the herd. We started the herd 33 years ago. It was tough.

“I couldn’t commit to the herd for any longer with my council commitments and my workload with Glen Fuels.”

Auctioneer David Quinn of Carnew Mart said: “It was a tremendous herd of quality cattle. We were absolutely over the moon. It was a fantastic sale and fair play to Shay Cullen for having a great herd and presenting them well.”