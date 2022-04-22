Average price of both poor and good quality Wicklow farmland rose last year

The average price of an acre of good land in Wicklow rose from €11,200 in 2020 to €12,170 in 2021.

A new survey carried out by SCSI auctioneers and valuers and Teagasc shows that the average farmland prices in Wicklow range from €6,830 for poor land and €12,170 for good land.

SCSI maintain that following strong price growth last year, particularly for good land, the price of agricultural land in general looks set to increase by 6 per cent on average this year.

In a major new survey, chartered surveyors, auctioneers, and valuers, operating in the agricultural and rental markets say sales activity was boosted by the exit from Covid restrictions and they predict prices will continue to rise, underpinned by strong demand and a continuing low supply of land for sale.

The average price of an acre of good land in Wicklow was €12,170, up from €11,200 in 2020. The average price of an acre of poor-quality land under 50 acres in Wicklow is €6,830 up from €5,900 from the previous year.

The price of good land showed the biggest increase in 2021 - up by an average of 17 per cent nationally from €9,381 to €10,962 per acre. The price of all non-residential land, on holdings of less than 50 acres also showed significant increases. In Leinster prices were up 12 per cent, in Munster they rose by 14 per cent while the increase in Connacht and Ulster was 5 per cent.

However, the upward arc of prices was not uniform. While the average price of poor-quality land may be up on smaller holdings in the three regions, nationally, the average price for poor-quality land dropped from €5,900 in 2020 to €5,308 last year, a fall of 10per cent.

According to the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland/Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report 2022 demand for rented ground remains strong with rents this year expected to rise by 10 per cent nationally and 12 per cent in Leinster.

James Lee, Chair of the SCSI’s Rural Agency Committee, said: “While we saw significant price changes in different counties and for various land types last year the overall market sentiment going forward remains positive. Agents anticipate an average increase in land values of 6 per cent this year.

“This forecast is primarily based on the supply demand imbalance where an insufficient level of land is available for sale. This is particularly true with regard to dairy farmers who are looking to increase the size of their holdings.”

Teagasc economist Dr. Jason Loughrey said: “2022 is likely to be remembered for significant increases in commodity prices and general inflation. The cost of the 3Fs, fuel, fertiliser and feed began to rise last year and now following the invasion of Ukraine, the rate of these cost increases has escalated dramatically with production costs in 2022 set to be much higher.

"While the news on the costs side is quite negative, from the perspective of farmers there are positive developments on the output side, with significantly higher grain, dairy and meat prices now likely in 2022 than would have been forecast even two months ago.”