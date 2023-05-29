Agri-land sales fetch over €91 million in Wicklow/Mid-East

The total value of land sold within the mid-east region in 2021 reached €91,015.062 and involved 350 transactions.

THE Mid-East region, including Counties Wicklow, Kildare and Meath, achieved the highest values in the country for agricultural land sales in 2021.

While a greater number of transactions took place in the Border, Midland, West, Mid-East and South-West regions, none came close to matching the overall value of land reached in the Mid-East region.

The median price per acre was €10,989, while the mean price per acre stood at €14,120.

The total volume of land sold was 6,446 acres.

Purchasers in Dublin and the South-East (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford) regions paid the highest median price per acre of €38,863 and €11,118, respectively. The land was most affordable in the West (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) region, where the median price was €5,327 per acre.

The mean price of an acre of agricultural land was the highest in Dublin and the Mid-East regions, where it reached €36,954 and €14,120, respectively. The mean price in the West region was €4,825 per acre, the lowest in the country.

The volume of sales was the highest in the West region, where 12,217 acres of agricultural land ended up changing hands.