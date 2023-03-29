49-acre Wicklow farm to go under the hammer in April

The 42-acre holding in Toberpatrick, Tinahely, Co Wicklow will be sold via online auction on Tuesday, April 18.

A 49 acre farm in Tinahely, Co Wicklow will be sold by online auction on Tuesday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

Located in Toberpatrick, just 5km from the beautiful village of Tinahely, the sizeable holding has already attracted a “significant” amount of interest from neighbouring farmers and buyers from across the Garden County.

Laid out in seven divisions, all of which are currently in grass, the sprawling property features a derelict farmhouse and a range of outbuildings, which include a free standing enclosed shed (15ft x 15ft) and a three-bay round roof shed with a three-bay 25ft lean to.

The single storey dwelling is in need of extensive renovation and offers ample opportunity for the development of a new residence, subject to planning permission.

Speaking ahead of the April auction, property agent Jack Quinn said: “We have already seen a huge amount of interest in it. We haven’t had a property this big from this part of Wicklow come on the market in quite some time.

“With a holding this big they’re always going to wet the appetite of local farmers. However, this particular property is big enough that you wouldn’t have to be a neighbouring farmer to see it. It will have mass appeal, whether you’re living next door or a few miles down the road.

“I suppose, with farms like this, you get a mix of traditional viewings and neighbours who might just walk the land themselves, or are probably already familiar with it.

“In terms of people contacting us about the property and its guide price, there have been lots of really positive enquiries. With the size of the holding, and the outhouses and the derelict residence contained there, it’s not surprising that there is a lot of interest there.”

For more information about the property contact 053 94 80000 or email sales@quinnproperty.ie