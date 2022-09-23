29 acre Avoca farm to go under the hammer on Friday

In one of the more sizeable auctions of south Wicklow land held this year, a 29ac non-residential farm at Barniskey, Ballinvalley, Avoca is to be sold by public auction this Friday, September 30.

According to the agent David Quinn, of Quinn Property, the property has been unoccupied for quite some time and had been in the long term ownership of the late Máire Kelly, who passed away over five years ago.

The holding enjoys a splendid location in east Co. Wicklow, roughly 500m from Barniskey Church, 3km from Redcross, 4km from Avoca, 8km from Arklow Town and 8km from Brittas Bay.

The lands are laid out in four divisions with extensive road frontage, they have free draining soil, are currently in tillage use with no waste. There are mature gardens and trees surrounding the property, with services to include septic tank and private well.

David Quinn said, “The 28ac of non-residential land is all arable, there is no waste on it. It’s all in tillage at the moment. It’s good, free-draining land that would’ve been in grass for a number of years and went into tillage in recent years. It would suit a lot of enterprises.”

The holding has dual access with frontage onto a local road and secondary access off a private roadway. It sits on an elevated site, with stunning views towards Brittas Bay and over the Wicklow coastline.

The residence is a single storey cottage type property with many original features. It has been unoccupied in recent years and is in need of upgrading and renovation. The accommodation comprises of a living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

“All the land is facing east, so it has that spectacular view over the coastline,” David said. “The cottage itself is a full renovation job, but the sit it’s on is truly spectacular.

“We’ve been kept quite busy with it. There have been a lot of enquiries coming from across the sectors and a lot of people have been up to see the property. We expect to have good competition on the day.”

The property can be bought at auction in lots made up of the residential 1.3 ac piece and a 28 ac piece. The entire will also be offered at the public sale to be held online at 12pm this Friday, September 30.

The auction will be held by LSL Auctions and can be streamed live on their website.