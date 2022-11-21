€1.6m for Wicklow Farmers in GLAS Advance Payments

Wicklow Minister Simon Harris has confirmed 447 Wicklow farmers will collectively receive €1.6 million from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine under the GLAS Advance Scheme.

The Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme offers financial support for participants who commit to and carry out actions that enhance the rural environment.

Minister Harris said: “I want to congratulate the 447 Wicklow farmers that are set to receive €1.6 million in funding from the GLAS Advance programme over the coming days. I have long supported local farmers in Wicklow and am glad to see this payment coming in recognition of their significant environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme. Farmers under GLAS engage in important environmental works in order to enhance their rural environments. The importance of their work cannot be understated. Today’s payment brings the total payments made to date by the Government under GLAS to €1.29 billion, bringing much needed investment into Ireland’s farming sector”.