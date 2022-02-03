€1.2m scheme to help organic sector opens

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for forestry Pippa Hackett.

A €1.2 million scheme to support the organic sector has opened for applications, it has been confirmed.

The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme for 2022 opened for applications on February 1. Applicants can apply for grant aid for off farm investments up to €700,000 on eligible expenditure.

The Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme aims to develop the organic sector and provide high-quality organic produce to the market. The scheme provides funding to processors to invest in developing facilities for the processing, preparation, grading, packing and storage of organic products.

Minister of State of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Senator Pippa Hackett said: “As the demand for organic produce continues to increase each year, I am steadfast in my commitment to the development of the Irish organic industry by providing the necessary supports to producers and processors to meet market demands.”

“Following the continued success of the Organic Farming Scheme in increasing the overall yield of quality organic products, the Organic Processing Investment Grant Scheme provides essential financial assistance in the processing of these products, increasing the supply of quality Irish organic products to both domestic and international markets,” the minister added.

The closing date for applications is March 31. More information is available at gov.ie.