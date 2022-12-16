Energy saving supports for Wicklow hospitality industry

Wicklow hospitality businesses will be able to access money saving energy usage advice and SEAI grant information, thanks to a new awareness campaign that will help reduce energy bills.

A new energy awareness drive will see information on energy saving grants and energy saving advice be offered to the hospitality trade via the Sustainable Energy Authority (SEAI) and an online portal run by Diageo Ireland.

Wicklow businessman, John Byrne, co-owner of the Beach House and The Burnaby in Greystones, Co Wicklow, a recipient of SEAI grants, said: “We were delighted to be recipients of SEAI grants in 2016, which assisted us in installing solar panels in both The Beach House and The Burnaby.

"As a result, we have saved thousands on our energy costs to date, while also reducing our carbon emissions.

"Not only have we decreased our costs at a time when energy prices are rising but it is also a great step in future-proofing our businesses and doing our part to become more sustainable.”

The new awareness campaign from SEAI, sponsored by Guinness, sets out to inform the hospitality sector on how its members can reduce energy consumption, their carbon footprint and bills - ‘Publicans can save 5-10 per cent on energy costs with simple actions in online energy management training.’

One of the key insights from the research carried out this year was that 74 per cent of publicans surveyed want to make a positive impact on the environment. The research was carried out by Sustainability Works between Oct 2021 and Feb 2022 across 342 pubs around the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, in person, via zoom, over the phone and through online questionnaires.

Information about SEAI’s energy supports are available from Diageo’s on-trade customer portal ‘Diageo One’ and they include: Bespoke Energy Management Workshops running from January to March. Led by expert energy consultants, these online sessions will provide practical advice on how to make an outlet more energy efficient to reduce costs by at least 5-10 per cent. That’s the equivalent of taking almost 10,000 cars off the road if 8,000 pubs implemented the actions.

Details on how to access a €2,000 voucher from SEAI towards a high-quality energy audit, free SEAI Energy Audit, which will assess current energy usage and provide actionable measures to further reduce usage and costs.

Information on SEAI energy efficiency and renewable energy grants including the solar PV panels grant.

Every month from January 2023, a toolkit on each of these topics will be shared on Diageo One, which publicans can access for insight and action.

SEAI CEO, William Walsh said: “We are committed to delivering Ireland's energy revolution and, at a time of environmental uncertainty and rising costs, strategic partnerships such as this highlight the supports and services available from Government and the SEAI. The current energy crisis has impacted businesses of all sizes and driven an increased urgency to reduce energy use and transition to cleaner, renewable, energy sources.”

CEO of Vintners’ Federation of Ireland, Paul Clancy said of the campaign: “This demonstrates an appetite to drive change across the hospitality sector by mobilising, guiding and accelerating action on social and environmental issues. Turning information into action can really deliver tangible results for both the publican and the planet.”

Managing Director for Diageo Ireland, Barry O’Sullivan said: “Sustainability is a challenge for all of us, including publicans, especially in these challenging economic times with rising energy costs. We hope this partnership drives awareness of the supports available to publicans, which can make a real impact in reducing their energy costs and carbon footprint. We are fully committed to embedding sustainability across our business from grain to glass and this partnership forms part of our integrated approach towards achieving our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress commitments.”