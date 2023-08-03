Electric car registration soars in Wicklow

746 new electric vehicles have been registered this year in Co Wicklow.

People in County Wicklow have bought 72 per cent more new electric cars in the first seven months of this year than they did in the same period in 2022.

New figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIM) show that nationally new vehicle registrations as a whole are up 20 per cent, and in Wicklow they are up 12 per cent on 2022.

However, whilst generally new vehicle sales are on a gentle upward trajectory, the real boost has come in the electric vehicle market.

A total of 746 new electric vehicles have been registered in Wicklow so far this year, compared to 434 in the first seven months of last year, representing a rise of 71.89 per cent. The 2023 share of the market for electrical vehicles in Wicklow is also on the rise, from 3.88 per cent last year to 4.04 per cent this year.

Wicklow’s electric vehicle stock is now expanding faster than almost every other county in Ireland, with only Monaghan (95 per cent increase), Louth (89), Longford (78), Cork (75) and Cavan (114) seeing bigger year-on-year increases.

Overall, a total of 2,361 new vehicles were registered in County Wicklow from January to July of this year, representing a 2.26 per cent share of the national market, compared to the same period in 2022 when 2,116 new vehicles were registered, representing a 2.43 per cent of the overall market.

In Wicklow the top selling electric car is the Volkswagen ID.4, with 92 registered in the county this year. A total of 12 per cent of all electric cars registered in Wicklow so far this year were this make and model.

In fact, the ID.4 is so popular it is now second overall, with only the ever-popular Hyundai Tucson seeing more new car registrations in the county this year, but with just 120 sales, the Tucson’s popularity has shrunk by nearly 7 per cent year-on-year.

The Tesla Model Y (75 sales), new to the market this year, is Wicklow’s second favourite all-electric, with the 2022 World Car of the Year, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, third after 63 sales. Both of these cars also rank in the top six overall.

The MG MG4 all-electric ranked fourth in Wicklow’s electric car standings, with 50 sales in its first year on the market.

Nationally, Toyota is the top selling car brand overall so far this year, with Volkswagen second, Hyundai third, Skoda fourth and Kia fifth. The top selling car brand in Wicklow is Volkswagen, with Toyota second, Volkswagen third, Skoda fourth and Kia fifth. Tesla ranks sixth in Wicklow and 16th nationally, seeking more than a 200 per cent increase in new registrations.

In July alone, new car registrations nationally were up 24 per cent (27,148) when compared to 2022 (21,904). Registrations year to date are up 20 per cent (104,641) on the same period last year (87,115).

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 42.5 per cent (5,664) compared to July last year (3,974) and year to date are up 35.3 per cent (22,997). HGV (heavy goods vehicle) registrations are also showing an increase of 27.6 per cent (374) in comparison to July 2022 (293). Year to date HGVs are up 33.4 per cent (1,927).

Imported used cars have seen a 4.83 per cent (4,409) increase in July 2023, when compared to July 2022 (4,206). Year-to-date imports are up 3.96 per cent (29,435) on 2022 (28,315).