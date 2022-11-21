Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort meets London’s West End

Karen Kelly, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort; Simon Gidman, Tourism Ireland; and Katie Clancy, Venues and Events International, at the ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event in London.

THE recent ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI and held in London was attended by 35 leading meetings and events professionals.

The annual B2B event saw the buyers meet, and do business with, some 36 tourism businesses from across Ireland, including Druids Glen Hotel and Golf Resort.

The aim of ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ is to grow business tourism from Britain to Ireland. The event provides a valuable opportunity for the companies from Ireland to showcase and sell their product and to convince the British buyers to confirm their meetings and events in Ireland for 2023 and beyond.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that so many top British meetings and events professionals took the time to attend our ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event and meet our partners from Ireland – demonstrating their commitment and interest in Ireland for 2023 and beyond.

“Business tourism is an important, high yield sector and Tourism Ireland has been undertaking a busy programme of activity throughout 2022 to grow business from this sector. Our promotions have been highlighting our world-class venues and facilities, as well as ease of access from Britain and the unique experiences on offer in Ireland.”

‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland.