David Martin Hair Design celebrates 20 years in business at Greystones bash

David Martin Hair Design celebrated 20 years in business with a glitzy event at Greystones Golf Club. The great day coincided with David’s birthday, making the occasion a double celebration. A Hollywood-like red carpet greeted the VIP guests. Walking passed fire-eaters, stilt-walkers with a glass of champagne in hand, the lucky guests could have been forgiven for thinking they were attending the Oscars.

Inside, the famous golf club was transformed with the main function room turned in to a night club St. Tropez would be proud of. There was live music from Gary McKeon and an amazing Irish dance troop among the endless entertainment. David Martin thanked his amazing clients and team calling them “Simply the best.”

David Martin said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years in business. Thank you to all our amazing clients, who are friends of the salon. To my amazing team you are the best. It has been my pleasure to be part of the local community in Greystones for 20 years. Here’s to many more years. Thank you.”

Note: It goes without saying that everyone’s hair was beautifully styled for the occasion.