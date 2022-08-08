Closure of popular Arklow diner blamed on rising cost of supplies

Amid rising operational and cost of living increases, popular Arklow eatery Del’s Diner is shutting up shop for good.

Located in the Croghan Industrial Estate in Arklow, the café had built up a great reputation with locals over the past two years. The shutting of the diner is just the latest in a string of recent closures of independent businesses in Arklow that have been linked to increasing operational costs.

In a sorrowful statement, posted on the business’ Facebook page, the owner wrote: “To all our loyal customers, we have some sad news today. It is with great regret we tell you that Del’s Diner will be coming to an end Saturday August 13.”

The Facebook post went on to blame the rising cost of supplies, saying, “They are hitting us harder and harder every week. We looked at every option possible before making this hard and sad decision.”

“We would like to thank all our customers over the past 2 years for all their support.” the post continues. “We wouldn’t have got where we did without all of you. We would also like thank all the staff for their hard work and loyalty. We definitely wouldn’t have done it without them.

“Pop up over the next 2 weeks and have a coffee or feed and a chat with the girls, as I can assure you they’re heartbroken to see it go. Thanks again folks. It’s been a blast.”

The Facebook post received a number of heart felt well-wishes and condolences, with one user saying, “So sorry to see it go! Me and my husband enjoyed having a bite to eat while the girls were across in gymnastics. The two ladies were always lovely and great service with a smile! You will definitely be missed! Thank you and best of luck where ever you go!”

Another user claimed, “So sorry. Pity it has to happen. I blame this useless country and government, as usual, with the price of everything. Best of luck now.”