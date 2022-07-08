Chadwicks reopens Bray branch after major refurbishments

Patrick Atkinson, CEO of Chadwicks Group, and Diane McDonald, Branch Manager at Chadwicks Bray, alongside the Chadwicks team at the opening of the newly refurbished Chadwicks Bray branch.

L-R: Patrick Atkinson, CEO of Chadwicks Group, Diane McDonald, Branch Manager at Chadwicks Bray, and Eamonn McHugh, Regional Director at Chadwicks are pictured with Charlie Byrne, Retired Branch Manager of Chadwicks Bray, who opened the branch in 1990 and is now at the opening of the newly refurbished Chadwicks Bray branch.

LEADING Irish builders’ merchants Chadwicks Group officially reopened its Bray branch after the premises was completely refurbished with the ambition of achieving an A3 Building Energy Rating (BER).

The premises now offers a fully accessible store layout and best-in-class products and materials to help the trade get the job done.

It forms part of Chadwicks Group’s ongoing nationwide rebrand and upgrade programme which commenced in 2018. While the Chadwicks Bray branch has undergone enhancements, customers can still expect to receive the same expert product advice from the team of 32 highly trained merchanting specialists.

Taking steps toward a more sustainable future, Chadwicks Bray has introduced plastic-free internal signage within the branch. In an attempt at moving from an E-BER rating and achieving the highest A-BER rating for the branch, Chadwicks Bray has made significant updates to the branch’s building fabric, as well as installed 50kWp Solar PV panels and introduced a new and improved energy-efficient VRF heating system with Heat Recovery Ventilation.

The Chadwicks Bray team is also working to support local biodiversity to the standards of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, as well as partnering with schools in the area to provide pre-used materials to create dedicated ‘Bug Hotels’ in green spaces throughout the vicinity.

A key feature of the new Bray branch is the Chadwicks ECO Centre, complemented by the team in-store who are on hand to provide guidance on the latest sustainable building products and services. The ECO Centre is complete with the most up-to-date materials for sustainable building needs including insulation, airtightness, ventilation systems, heat pumps and controls, solar energy and water-saving products.

The branch has been entirely refurbished to be fully accessible in accordance with Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) guidelines.

New to the Bray branch is the new community hub where customers can meet and catch up in the branch. The hub features a coffee station and a community board and a trade board for information on local tradespeople and initiatives happening locally.

To keep customers informed on market trends and industry news, Chadwicks Bray will also be hosting a series of trade-focused mornings in the coming weeks. Customers will have the chance to talk to suppliers and discuss new product ranges and materials across a four-week period, which started on June 30th.

Chadwicks Group’s ‘store within a store’ concept has also been introduced. It provides builders, engineers, and specialist tradespeople with all the tools and materials they may need in one convenient location.

Commenting on the rebrand, Diane McDonald, Chadwicks Bray Branch Manager, said: “The team at Chadwicks Bray is delighted to reopen the doors to our customers today.

"The improvements that have been made will allow customers to enjoy exciting new additions such as the Fixing Centre and ECO Centre, offering expert advice for any trade job – big or small. We look forward to introducing our customers to the newly refurbished branch, which has been designed with sustainability and community at the core.”