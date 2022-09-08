Chadwicks Bray makes shortlist for Builders Merchants Excellence Awards

Chadwicks in Bray have already had cause for celebration this year. In July Patrick Atkinson, CEO of Chadwicks Group, and Diane McDonald, Branch Manager at Chadwicks Bray, and the Chadwicks team opened the newly refurbished Bray branch.

Chadwicks in Bray has been shortlisted for the Leinster Regional award in the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022.

The awards recognise excellence in the building trade for 35 years in Ireland, and this year have gone all-Island.

Chadwicks’s Colin Bolton said: “Firstly, I’d like to say that we are delighted to be one of the finalists. A lot of work, both visible and behind the scenes has gone on in order for us to reach this position.”

Colin recognises the great work his staff have put in to growing the business and improving its service to local businesses.

He said: “It has been a pleasure to be part of the team here in Bray and to see the transformation of the branch through the last year. I have been working in the Bray branch for 17 years and it is now without doubt a much more modern building that is a nicer environment to both work and shop in.

What are the key in ingredients that have contributed to Chadwicks’s success? Colin added: “We have expanded our stock ranges, with particular focus on sustainability with our new Eco Centre. We have a brand new showroom and paint department, which have both proven to be very popular both with our existing and new customers. Feedback from our customers has been very positive since re-opening also.”

Chadwicks faces tough competition from fellow finalists Rooney's Homevalue, Kells, Co Meath, TJ O’Mahony, Ballymount, D24 and Murdock Builders Merchants Ltd. Balbriggan. Judges will visit the finalists in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the quality of the entries, Chair of the Judging Panel, Liam O’Gorman, said: “Reviewing the submissions for the 2022 Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards has portrayed an evolving landscape wherein the industry responded to a host of unprecedented challenges such as Covid-19, Climate Change, staff retention, health and up-skilling along with ever-changing product standards and regulations. Over the past three years the sector has shown great ingenuity and leadership in handling these issues whilst at the same time maintaining a strong focus within their local communities.”

Speaking on behalf of the eight Octabuild members: Dulux, Etex Ireland, Glennon Brothers, Grant Engineering, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation and Wavin Ireland, Octabuild Chairman, Ray Molyneaux said: “It’s important for Octabuild that the Awards highlight to the construction industry the excellence of builders merchants.

"We are delighted with the enthusiastic response to this first all-island awards where merchants from all over the country have put themselves and their teams forward to showcase what’s excellent in the industry.”

Colin Bolton concluded: “We are excited and hopeful about being a finalist for the Octabuild award.”

The winners in the Octabuild Builders Merchants Excellence Awards will be announced at an awards event at the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday, October 13.