Century celebrated for Greystones association at East Wicklow Business Network social

The Greystones Improvement Association celebrated 100 years of operation at the inaugural East Wicklow Business Network social event at Greystones Sailing Club.

Large and small businesses gathered to connect, share their stories and showcase products, as well as joining the Greystones Improvement Association in recognising their century of work.

“Every house owner in Greystones, every shop-keeper merchant, and all business people are invited, in their own interests, to support the Improvement Association, and give greater impetus to the popularity, prosperity and success of Greystones,” said the MC for the evening, Feargal McKenna, who read directly from an article printed in the Irish Times in April 1922.

“In many ways our business network shares the same goals,” he added, while stressing the network is also for the wider Wicklow localities of Delgany, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, and Newcastle.

Feargal is one of the East Wicklow Business Network committee members along with other business owners Mark Atkins, Elaine Harding, Derek Byrne, Louise Gaskin, Gordon O’Neill and Paul McKnight.

As a hat tip to the Greystones Town Team, from which the business network evolved from, a key contributor to the Greystones Town Team DART station revamp, Tom Byrne, was present with a sample of his art work.

Tom has a gallery located on Greystones Main Street with the mural above Bochellies restaurant signifying his presence and distinctive style. The presence of Greystones Town team members, Dermod Dwyer and Ross McParland was also noticeable and a sure sign of their support.

Newtownmountkenmedy-based coffee roastery, McCabes, parked their new bright Orange electric vehicles at the entry to the event and the performance they put on for the guests was just as colourful.

World coffee event judge, Renata Malysko, had guests attempt their own latte art. If that wasn’t enough McCabes produced a local bottle of whiskey from Powerscourt distillery, Fercullen, to make guests a locally produced expresso martini.

Quincey Fennelly, co-founder of Wicklow Wolf, was candid in his journey from a small micro brewery to what the business is today. If Carlsberg did micro-breweries they would have created Wicklow Wolf, commented Feargal McKenna. As a social event it proved to be a roaring success with plenty of smiles and chatter across the room as people connected and re-connected.

The East Wicklow Business Network holds monthly events and the next event will be announced on their social media channels soon.