Byrne’s Londis in Aughrim receives national recognition

Peter and Teresa Byrne’s Londis in Aughrim was awarded a joint-silver award in the Convenience Store of the Year category at the ShelfLife National C-Store Awards last week.

Peter, Teresa, their daughters Caoimhe Byrne and Siobhán Mc Munn, and Assistant Manager AnnMarie Cullen-Kenny were all in fine fettle as Ireland’s top retailers and brands gathered at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire to attend the prestigious awards.

The ShelfLife National C-Store Awards are now in their 22nd year and are the only comprehensive and independently judged business accolades for the convenience store sector. In total, ShelfLife welcomed more than 400 guests from across the retail industry, with a total of 26 awards presented to the industry’s finest stores and people in a diverse range of categories.

Having submitted their application to the awards, Byrne’s Londis went through an auditing process that involved judges checking their stock, scrutinising their customer service and sending several mystery shoppers to covertly evaluate the store.

The family-run Aughrim store, which has existed in Aughrim since 1934, is co-managed by Peter and Teresa’s daughters Caoimhe and Siobhán. Reflecting on their recent accolade, Caoimhe said that the shop’s tight-knit family unit has been key to their success and longevity of the store.

“We’re very proud of the award and we’re very proud of the team that we have - we put in long hours filled with hard work,” Caoimhe said. “It’s a family business here and we’re all working in it together. You simply can’t obtain these kinds of awards without a lot of hard work and effort.

“We have a lot of long-standing members of staff, including our fantastic Assistant Manager Ann Marie Cullen- Kenny. We have about 20 staff in total and each one plays their part in making the shop successful. The merit goes to them as much as it does to us who work in the background.

“We have a very high standard here and we have won numerous awards, with Londis and with ShelfLife, over the years,” Caoimhe added. “But, you know yourself – when you get to a certain level you must stay there. It’s a continuous process of keeping up that standard and we hope to maintain the high level that we have worked so hard to set.”

Paying tribute to Byrne’s Londis, Londis Sales Director Conor Hayes said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Peter and Teresa and all the team in Londis Aughrim on this national recognition. Ours is a very competitive industry and the team in Londis Aughrim are very deserving of this acknowledgement and they are great champions for the Londis brand.”