Business finalists announced for 2022 Bray Endeavour Awards

Bray Chamber has announced the finalists for the 2022 Endeavour awards. It is now asking the public to vote for their winners.

The finalists were chosen after a public nomination process. Three awards will be chosen via a public vote, which is now open at www.braychamber.ie.

The award finalists are: Customer Choice Business of the Year - Barks n Bubbles, CSP Gym, Dargle Valley Pharmacy, Planet A Zero-Waste and Two Chaps Deli.

Local Experience Award - Bray Bowl, Ecotrail, Fatbikes Adventures, Killruddery and Powerscourt Distillery.

Customer Service award - Brian Maxwell (Barks N Bubbles), Cian ONeill (Bonds Brothers Formal Wear), Claire Finnegan (Wedding Hair Creations), Joan Doyle (O’Kellys Jewellers), Robbie Gallagher (The Wilde Goose) and Sean Pezzillo (Console Repairs Bray).

Speaking at the announcement of the finalists, President of Bray Chamber, Sarah Finnegan said: “It was fantastic to hear during the nomination the many stories of great experiences or customer services these finalist have shown to their customers over the past few years.

"These awards are a way of highlighting the great businesses within Bray and I would encourage everyone to get online and vote for their winners.”

The chamber has also announced that tickets for this year’s awards ceremony, which takes place on Thursday, November 3, in the Mermaid Theatre, are now on sale via the Mermaid Box office.

The Chambers notes that sponsorship opportunities are still available. More information can be had by contacting the chamber office at info@braychamber.ie