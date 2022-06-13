Bray man leads menswear retailer to national award win

Frewen and Aylward have been named All-Ireland Menswear Retailer Of The Year by the All-Ireland Business Foundation for a second successive year.

The Dun Laoghaire retailer has been recognised with this prestigious accolade for its contribution to quality and standards in the Irish retail sector.

Richard Farrell is the new managing director of the retailer. He has lived in Bray for the last 30 years and is considered to be one of the most experienced menswear retailers in Ireland.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the All-Ireland Business Foundation,(AIBF) whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO, Global Institute of Logistics.

Frewen & Aylward Menswear Owner Martin O'Byrne said: “The Frewen & Aylward team is proud to be named All-Ireland Menswear Retailer Of The Year 2022. This independently verified hallmark of quality underlines our commitment to the very highest standards and lets our clients and customers know that we put the utmost importance on their safety

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers and team members, without you, this achievement would not have been possible.”