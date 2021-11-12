Bray company unveils new service to save on power at data centres

A Bray-based technology firm has unveiled a new service aimed to reduce the environmental impact of data centres.

Data Edge confirmed the rollout of the new Packet Power power monitoring service to the Irish market, following the company’s new partnership with Daxten, the UK-founded data centre optimisation specialist.

The partnership is expected to enable Data Edge to distribute the Packet Power solution to its Irish customers - which will in turn help them to lower costs, avoid outages, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately reduce energy consumption.

The advanced Packet Power wire free monitoring solution also allows data centre and facility managers to track power and environmental conditions throughout their data centres, delivering real-time insights and enabling greater efficiency. This service could extend the lifecycle of data centres, making operations more sustainable.

The Packet Power brand is currently analysing more than 100 million data points each hour across its customer sites, spanning more than 30 countries and 25 industries.

Furthermore, it can also be used to minimise cooling costs and avoid hot spots, which can help to prevent unplanned outages throughout the data centres.

As well as reducing the environmental impact of data centres and extending their lifecycles through better management and visibility of energy consumption, this bespoke wire-free monitoring tool can also allow operators to maintain compliance with regulations and service level agreements.

Paul Phelan, CEO, Data Edge, said: “Through this solution, organisations can easily take control of their power usage and better manage their energy consumption.

“Not only does it make data centres more efficient and less expensive, it boosts their performance and is also – more importantly – better for the environment.

“Being able to support our customers in this space, delivering even more business benefits, and extend our commitment to sustainability is incredibly rewarding.”