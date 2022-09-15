Bray Chamber brings back Tea at 10 networking event

The Bray and District Chamber of Commerce’s popular networking event Tea at 10 returns on Wednesday, September 28, in the Green Room at The Palm on Strand Road at 10a.m.

The event will focus on the Budget and could prove to be a valuable source of information and clarity for Bray's business community.

The purpose of events like Tea at 10 is to focus on a speciﬁc business-related topic or topics, learn from other attendees, and build business relationships among fellow local business owners.

The networking event is also an opportunity to raise the proﬁle of businesses and create opportunities for growth in the Bray area with others

The guest speaker is Justin Fitzsimons, joint owner of Fitzsimons Howick McEvoy (now known as FHM Accountants) based in Bray. Justin is a past pupil from Presentation College, Bray. He went on to study at Griffith College in Dublin where he qualified as an accountant. Justin became a partner in Fitzsimons Howick McEvoy in 1999.

Also in attendance will be Avril Donnelly from Peninsula. She will answer any Human Resources queries on the morning.

Registration via www.braychamber.ie is essential. Any questions about the event, email info@braychamber.ie.