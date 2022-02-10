Bray business in the running for Guaranteed Irish award

Brid O'Connell, CEO, Guaranteed Irish; Emma Doherty, Partner, Corporate Group at Matheson and Lead Judge of Pharma and Healthcare Awards Category; Richard Curran, event MC and Patrick Farrell, Retail Banking Director, Permanent TSB. Photo: Andres Poveda

A Wicklow business is celebrating after being shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

The I Love Shopping Group, based in Bray, is nominated in the e-commerce category at the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2022.

The e-commerce, salon and distribution group manages several online stores specialising in beauty, health, wellbeing and pregnancy and parenting.

Founded in 2009, the company currently employs ten staff with eight working from their head office at the Ballywaltrim Business Park.

Brendan McInerney General Manager at I Love Shopping Group said the Guaranteed Irish symbol is “important” and will help the business to distinguish itself from competitors.

"We are proud of the recognition,” he said of the company’s nomination for the Guaranteed Irish awards.

Products are packed and shipped from their warehouse in Bray. The business has a focus on sustainability and staff are trained to choose the right sized box so no additional packing is required.

They also introduced a click and collect service during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been really successful.

The business also invested in technology to make their sites as customer friendly as possible. The company also stocks Haakaa, a eco-friendly baby brand from New Zealand and have donated breast pumps and other materials to groups around Ireland to give new mothers more options.

Mr McInerney said the Irish market is strong, and points to the imminent arrival of Amazon as another sign of the market’s strength.

The Guaranteed Irish mark will help the business by offering “local and national recognition,” he added.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 24 at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. Hosted by business broadcaster Richard Curran, the first-ever business awards for Guaranteed Irish are set to recognise and reward the success and resilience of both homegrown and multinational businesses across various sector categories.

Achievement awards including Guaranteed Irish Company of the Year, Guaranteed Irish Person of the Year, Guaranteed Irish One to Watch and Guaranteed Irish Advocate with a Business will also be presented at the event. Award categories include professional services, start-up and technology.

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish said, “The calibre of entries for our first-ever awards was exceptional. The awards will recognise and celebrate the very best of local and international businesses that are registered in Ireland which support jobs, contribute to our communities, and showcase Irish provenance with pride.

"The time has come to celebrate the businesses in Ireland that genuinely strive to do the right thing and Guaranteed Irish is proud to champion those that are All Together Better”.

Patrick Farrell, Director of Retail Banking at Permanent TSB said: “Permanent TSB is proud to support the inaugural Guaranteed Irish Business Awards, celebrating the very best in Irish business while recognising the resilience, determination and innovation that has been shown by so many, in what has been a challenging year. I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each of this year’s finalists.

"We look forward to celebrating everything that you have achieved at the awards ceremony on March 24”.