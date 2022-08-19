Brady’s Coffee of Wicklow town set to exhibit at National Ploughing Championships

BRADY’s Coffee of Wicklow town will get the opportunity to exhibit their business to almost 300,000 people as part of the Local Enterprise Village due to take place at September’s National Ploughing Championships.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) will see 31 small businesses, one from each LEO, take a stand in the Local Enterprise Village in the heart of the Ploughing Championships, opening their businesses up to almost 300,000 prospective customers across the three days of the event.

Husband and wife team, Craig and Catherine Brady of Brady’s Coffee and BARE Coffee, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Wicklow will launch their delicious new canned cold brew coffee at the Exhibition.

Vibeke Delahunt, Head of Enterprise at LEO Wicklow outlined what a significant opportunity this is for these businesses.

She said: “Small businesses very rarely get an opportunity like this. They will be at the very heart of the action at the Ploughing Championships getting the chance to tell their story and sell their product or service to a massive new audience, an audience that will be excited to be back following a two-year break. The Local Enterprise Village is always a great buzz and no doubt will be one of the big hits for visitors to Ratheniska this September.”

The Local Enterprise Village was launched by Damien English, T.D., Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail along with some of the businesses that will be involved, including Craig and Catherine of Brady’s Coffee.

Minister English emphasised how positive it is to have this opportunity back for small businesses; “The Local Enterprise Village at the Ploughing Championships will showcase the very best of our small business community from across the country. I look forward to joining with almost 300,000 people at the Ploughing and have the opportunity to meet with some of the businesses embedded in our communities and who are the drivers of local economic growth and job creation. Visitors to the Village can expect to see the depth and diversity of amazing small businesses who are supported by Government through their Local Enterprise Office.”