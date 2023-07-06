Boon for Wicklow businesses as solar grants extended

Green Party TD for Wicklow Steven Matthews has welcomed his party’s move to extend energy supports to a wider range of businesses and non-domestic applicants.

The joint proposal brought forward by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan and the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, will see funds provided by way of transfer from the allocation for the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) to allow for an expansion of the existing non-domestic Solar PV supports.

The amended scheme will operate on an introductory basis to the end of 2023, when it will be assessed and subject to the normal budgetary process into 2024/2025.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) will implement the necessary changes and will open for applications under the amended scheme guidelines in mid-July.

The ministers and their officials have been working closely on potential policy interventions to help businesses decarbonise their energy use and reduce their costs.

The updated scheme will complement the objectives of the TBESS, in providing a solution to manage the impact of high energy prices. It will also provide a solution to mitigate this price volatility, whilst at the same time empowering those businesses to also be able to reduce their own emissions and support the local electricity grid.

The new scheme amendments allow for the expansion of grant supports for installation sizes up to 1,000 kWp capacity – significantly above the 6 kWp limit previously under the scheme.

By making grants available to the maximum range of businesses as part of a pilot programme, this also facilitates the assessment of the full level of demand across industry for solar PV solutions. This will also provide valuable data, regarding a potential multi-annual support for SMEs.

Commenting on the proposals, Deputy Matthews said, “The interest from business owners in County Wicklow in switching to renewable energy is huge, and they should be supported in making the change.

"These grants will do just that, typically covering between 20 and 30 per cent of a changeover investment, meaning the average investment will be paid off in just five years. The grants will offer up to €162,000 for the installation of smart energy infrastructure and solar panels on commercial buildings.

“The new range of installation sizes will cover a significant variety of businesses, from small local shops up to large manufacturing facilities. It will also be available for public buildings, sports clubs and community organisations. An installation size of 1000 kWp equates to approximately 2,500 solar PV panels, which could be accommodated on a large factory or warehouse rooftop.

“This is the latest measure to support homeowners and business owners in making the move to renewable energy. A wide rage of supports has already been rolled out including the abolition of VAT on the supply and installation of solar panels on homes and public buildings, free PV panels for schools and the removal of the need for planning permission for panels on houses, farm buildings, schools and community centres.

“Not only will these measures help towards our climate goals, they will reduce energy bills for homes and businesses and excess energy can be sold back to the grid,” he added.

The enhanced pilot scheme supports are estimated to cost up to €15 million in 2023.