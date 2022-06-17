Bank of Ireland Greystones sponsor football jerseys for local school

Isaac Carcone, Matthew Ryan, Lucy Tyndall and Faith Cassidy Canavan are presented with the new Greystones Community College football jerseys by Bank of Ireland Greystones staff.

(second from left) Teacher Cormac Byrne receives the newly sponsored jerseys from Gillian Dunne, Bank of Ireland Customer Service Manage, with students Isaac Carcone and Faith Cassidy Canavan.

Bank of Ireland Greystones are the sponsors of Greystones Community College’s football teams.

Representatives from the Greystones secondary school were recently presented with new school jerseys by, Robin Bradley, branch manager and Gillian Dunne, customer service manager, of Bank of Ireland, Greystones.

Speaking at the presentation, Mr Bradley said. “Bank of Ireland is delighted to support the activities of Greystones Community College who are a great example of a local school supporting their local community by providing a first-class education to their young students.”

School Principal Ruairi Farrell acknowledged the support of Bank of Ireland and other local business who support the school in many ways.

" As a Community College, we are immersed in the local Greystones community and are delighted to partner with our local Greystones branch of Bank of Ireland and to receive their very generous support. The school are proud to field competitive teams across a wide variety of sports and this sponsorship has given a huge boost to our boys and girls football teams in particular.”

The sponsorship of jerseys from Bank of Ireland is part of the ongoing collaboration between the two organisations and students participate in Bank of Ireland initiatives including Money Smarts and Financial Wellbeing programmes.