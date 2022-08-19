Arklow Pharmacy named among top 100 stores in Ireland

Armstrong’s Pharmacy on the Wexford Road in Arklow has been named among the top 100 stores in Ireland by Retail Experience, the largest retail industry representative organisation in Ireland.

Owner Laura, who is originally from Dunganstown, has been working as a pharmacist in Arklow since 1992. She opened her business in the autumn of 2017, teaming up with the Life Pharmacy symbol group, which supports independent pharmacies to offer the best prices and services possible.

Over the past five years Armstrong’s has provided a crucial service to the Arklow community, with the pandemic in particular highlighting the importance and quality of their service. Indeed, whatever challenges the pandemic coughed up, Laura’s extremely capable staff dealt with them with flying colours.

“It’s a great honour to be nominated, especially after everything we went through during Covid,” Laura said. “We were open throughout. It was really tough and challenging. We had to split our staff into two teams to keep the show on the road, we had to put up protective screens. It really changed how we approached our customer service which, as a pharmacy, has always been our key focus.

“In a strange kind of way, the pandemic was a really enriching experience for all our staff,” she continued. “To feel like you were really providing an essential service, to keep the people of Arklow going, that was special. We’ve built up a loyal following over the past five years, especially during the pandemic. We’d really like to thank the people of Arklow for supporting us through Covid too, and we’re so happy to be nominated for this award.”

There were three other Wicklow businesses nominated to the Top 100 list of stores, including Arboretum Home and Garden Heaven in Kilquade, Outdoor Living in Kilmacanogue and WardrobePlus in Ashford.

The Top 100 stores awards are part of the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage high standards in the Irish retail industry It is now the largest and most prestigious of its kind in Ireland. The list of 100 businesses will be whittled down to 30, before the Awards take place on November 12, in the Galmont Hotel in Galway.

Announcing the Top 100 list Joe Barrett, Chairman of Retail Excellence and CEO of Applegreen Ltd, said: “It is clear from the quality of this year’s entrants that the retail industry is ready to thrive in the coming months and years. Our organisation promotes excellence in retail, and the entire industry should be proud of itself for how it maintains the highest standards every year. I want to congratulate our Top 100 stores and wish them continued success in the future.”