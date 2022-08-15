Arklow ESB workers with a combined 131 years of service receive huge send off

Three vastly experienced ESB workers from the Arklow Castlepark yard were given a huge retirement party at the Arklow Bay Hotel earlier this month.

John Healy, George Gaffney and Sean Byrne, retired recently after more than 40 years of service with the ESB each. Arklow natives John, a DTE, and George, a network technician, both have 44 years of service under their belts, while Sean, originally from Barndarrig, worked as a network technician for 43 years.

The party was an absolutely rocking event, with more than 150 family members, friends and co-workers all coming together to send the three retirees off in style. John, George and Sean were each given a presentation and flowers, as thanks for their years of dedicated service.

The guests of honour were blown away by the turnout, particularly John who received an extra special surprise. His son Mark, who is serving a tour of duty with the Irish Air Corps in the Lebanon, got special leave to attend the event. John, who by his wife Mary’s admission isn’t ‘a particularly emotional guy’, was totally stunned when Mark came out to embrace him.

John commented, “It was a great night, with a great mix of colleagues, friends and family. Having Mark there was the cherry on top. He put in so much effort to come home. There was a lovely atmosphere – just a great night all round.”

His colleagues Sean and George concurred, with Sean adding, “I couldn’t have asked for a better night. They really pulled out all the stops. They gave us an amazing send of. My wife, my brother, my family were all commenting on how great it was”. George had a fantastic evening too, saying, “I can’t believe how many came and how many stayed until the end. My very first supervisor at the ESB, Jimmy Gaskin, was in attendance. That was really special.”

Gillian Moore, one of the party organisers, said: “The three guests of honour had a great time, they received a nice little shock when they saw the huge attendance. It was a tremendous evening and a great way to say thank you to the lads for everything they’ve done over the years.

“I’d like thank to the Roamin’ Cadillacs band and DJ Pádraig Boyce, who provided entertainment on the evening. And also, to say a special thanks to Floral Affairs in Arklow, who did a fantastic job on the flowers.”