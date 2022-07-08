Arklow Credit Union pulls out all the stops 60th birthday bash

Jason Collins and Max Kane from East Coast fm with Hugh O'Keefe at Arklow Credit Union for the 60 year celebrations

Richie Hall Chairman of Arklow Credit Union, Tom Crane Supervisory at Arklow Credit Union, Dorothy Reese, Secretary of Arklow Credit Union, and Billy Roberts, Chair of the board oversight committee, at Arklow Credit Union for the 60-year celebrations.

Arklow Credit Union recently welcomed the local community into its store to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

East Coast FM broadcasted live from the banking hall, and there was face painting and goodie bags for kids, as well as the announcements of the winners of their member’s prize draw and children’s colouring competition.

All present enjoyed teas, coffees and cake, with a few special guests making an appearance.

Hugh O’Keeffe, CEO, said: “We had a fabulous reaction to it and quite a lot of people in throughout the morning. We had some of the people involved over several years to do some interviews, including Tom Craine, who is on the Board Oversight Committee and has 30 years experience – that’s half our lifetime. We also heard from Richie Hall (Chairman of Arklow Credit Union), which was special.”

He added: “We are 60 years strong and what strikes me most is that the more the bigger financial institutions mover towards technology, the more important Credit Unions become. You will always be able to come into our branches and speak to a person, rather than be asked to use a machine.”

Some of the big winners on the day were Francisco Agapin, who won the draw for a new car, and Fraya Stapleton, who won the kid’s art competition.