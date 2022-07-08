Wicklow

Arklow Credit Union pulls out all the stops 60th birthday bash

Deborah, Holly and Thomas Clare at Arklow Credit Union for the 60 year celebrations. Expand
Arklow Credit Union Celebrations Bairbre Ni Bhorin and Fia Walker at the Arklow credit union for the 60 year celebrations Expand
Arklow Credit Union Celebrations Eilish, Stuart, Thomas and Joeseph Anderson at the Arklow credit union for the 60 year celebrations Expand
Richie Hall Chairman of Arklow Credit Union, Tom Crane Supervisory at Arklow Credit Union, Dorothy Reese, Secretary of Arklow Credit Union, and Billy Roberts, Chair of the board oversight committee, at Arklow Credit Union for the 60-year celebrations. Expand
Tommy and Bridget Doyle enjoying the celebrations in Arklow Credit Union. Expand
Jason Collins and Max Kane from East Coast fm with Hugh O'Keefe at Arklow Credit Union for the 60 year celebrations Expand
Arklow Credit Union Celebrations Elizabeth and Charlie Dayman, at the Arklow credit union for the 60 year celebrations Expand
Arklow Credit Union Celebrations Ella Burke and Ann O Neill enjoying the celebrations in Arklow Credit union Expand
Tom and Breda Kelly at Arklow Credit Union for the 60-year celebrations. Expand

Arklow Credit Union recently welcomed the local community into its store to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

East Coast FM broadcasted live from the banking hall, and there was face painting and goodie bags for kids, as well as the announcements of the winners of their member’s prize draw and children’s colouring competition.

All present enjoyed teas, coffees and cake, with a few special guests making an appearance.

Hugh O’Keeffe, CEO, said: “We had a fabulous reaction to it and quite a lot of people in throughout the morning. We had some of the people involved over several years to do some interviews, including Tom Craine, who is on the Board Oversight Committee and has 30 years experience – that’s half our lifetime. We also heard from Richie Hall (Chairman of Arklow Credit Union), which was special.”

He added: “We are 60 years strong and what strikes me most is that the more the bigger financial institutions mover towards technology, the more important Credit Unions become. You will always be able to come into our branches and speak to a person, rather than be asked to use a machine.”

Some of the big winners on the day were Francisco Agapin, who won the draw for a new car, and Fraya Stapleton, who won the kid’s art competition.

